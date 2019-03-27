Bevin Appoints Murray Native Buckingham To Kentucky First Supreme Court District

Governor Matt Bevin appointed Murray native David Buckingham to the First Supreme Court District of Kentucky on Wednesday.

Bevin’s office says Buckingham began his 29-year judicial career in 1982 before retiring in 2011 to return to private practice. He served as a circuit judge for the 42nd Judicial Circuit and as the senior judge in Kentucky’s Court of Appeals. He has since served as counsel for both the Adams Law Firm and the Murray Independent School District.

Buckingham said in the release he appreciates the confidence Bevin has shown in him in his appointment to the Kentucky Supreme Court.

“I pledge to the people of Kentucky that I will serve diligently and to the best of my ability,” Buckingham said.

Buckingham fills the seat held by Bill Cunningham, who retired at the end of January.