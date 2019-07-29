Bevin Appoints Two To Hopkinsville Community College Board Of Directors

Governor Matt Bevin appointed on Monday two members to the Hopkinsville Community College Board of Directors.

Leigh Tribble Durden of Hopkinsville will serve for a term expiring in September 2023. Durden was named last year chief credit officer of Planters Bank.

Richard Ryan Nelson of Cadiz will serve for a term expiring September 2024. Nelson is the executive director of the Commonwealth Policy Center, a PAC that promotes conservative policies.

The board is responsible for adopting and implementing an annual budget, approving budget requests and evaluating the functions of the school and staff.