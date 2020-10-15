Biden Announces Record $383 Million September Haul

By 23 minutes ago
  • Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Fla., on Tuesday, as supporters watch from their cars.
    Democratic presidential nominee and former Vice President Joe Biden speaks at Miramar Regional Park in Miramar, Fla., on Tuesday, as supporters watch from their cars.
    Carolyn Kaster / AP
Originally published on October 15, 2020 12:56 am

The Biden campaign announced it raised $383 million in September, along with the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts. The haul is a record-breaking one-month sum, topping its August record of $364.5 million. That puts its two-month total at nearly three-quarters-of-a-billion dollars.

In a tweeted video, former Vice President Joe Biden said the donations came from 5.5 million donors with an average contribution of about $44. "I'm really humbled by it," Biden said.

Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon tweeted that 1.1 million of last month's donors were new, and that $203 million came from online donors.

The campaign now has a whopping $432 million in the bank, she said.

The Trump campaign and Republican National Committee have not released September numbers yet. In August, they raised $210 million along with joint fundraising committees.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
Democratic National Committee
Biden campaign
2020 general election
2020 Presidential Election
Joe Biden
Jen O'Malley Dillon
Republican National Committee
Trump campaign

Related Content

Facebook, Twitter Remove More Russian-Backed Fake Accounts Ahead Of Election

By Sep 25, 2020

Facebook and Twitter said on Thursday they had removed several hundred fake accounts linked to Russian military intelligence and other Kremlin-backed actors involved in previous efforts to interfere in U.S. politics, including the 2016 presidential election.

Biden, Democrats Shatter Fundraising Record With $364.5 Million In August

By Sep 2, 2020

Updated at 2:32 p.m. ET

Joe Biden's campaign announced on Wednesday that it, the Democratic National Committee and joint fundraising efforts raised $364.5 million in August, breaking records for a one-month haul.

"That figure blows me away," Biden said in a statement.

August was a big month for the former vice president as he picked Kamala Harris to be his running mate and he formally accepted the Democratic nomination for president at the party's virtual convention.

Early Voting Kicks Off Wednesday In Tennessee

By 19 hours ago
Karen Roach, 123RF Stock Photo

Early voting has started in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election. Wednesday marks the first day of Tennessee's in-person early voting period, which runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29. 

Georgia Voters Face Hours-Long Lines At Polls On First Day Of Early Voting

By Oct 13, 2020

Early voting opened Monday in Georgia for the 2020 general election — but the first day was marred by technical issues and lines that in some locations stretched more than five hours long, particularly in the Atlanta metro area.