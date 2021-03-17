Biden Defends Major As 'A Sweet Dog' Just In Need Of Some Training

30 minutes ago
  • President Joe Biden walks with his dogs Major and Champ in the Rose Garden of the White House.
    White House / White House
Originally published on March 17, 2021 8:34 am

President Biden came to the defense of his German shepherd rescue dog Major after he caused what the President described as "a minor incident" last week at the White House.

Biden said Major, one of his two German shepherds, was just startled in his new home when he caused what the White House called a "minor injury" to someone last week.

"You turn a corner, and there's two people you don't know at all," Biden said in an interview with ABC's Good Morning America. "And he moves to protect. But he's a sweet dog. Eighty-five percent of the people there love him. He just — all he does is lick them and wag his tail."

"Major did not bite someone and penetrate the skin," he said.

The Bidens adopted Major from the Delaware Humane Association in 2018 after first fostering him as a puppy.

After the incident, the dogs were sent back to Biden's Delaware home, because the President said he and first lady Jill were on the road, away from the White House. But Biden said that in the meantime, Major is undergoing some remedial training.

"The fact is that, that was not a very solidly negotiated deal that the president — the former president — worked out. And so we're in consultation with our allies as well as the government, and that decision's going to be — it's in process now," Biden said.