Biden Endorses Tennessee's Democratic Senate Candidate

Democrat presidential nominee Joe Biden has thrown his support for U.S. Senate candidate Marquita Bradshaw. 

Bradshaw's opponent, Republican Bill Hagerty, was endorsed by President Donald Trump last year before the GOP candidate had officially jumped in the race.

Bradshaw — the first Black women to secure a statewide nomination in Tennessee — had previously been endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America, Sen. Bernie Sanders and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

The open U.S. Senate seat has become the top political race in Tennessee after GOP Sen. Lamar Alexander announced he would retire at the end of his term.

