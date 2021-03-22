Biden Sends Top Officials To Mexico As Border Surge Continues

By 1 hour ago
  • Roberta Jacobson, the White House coordinator for the southern border, addresses migration issues during a daily press briefing this month.
    Roberta Jacobson, the White House coordinator for the southern border, addresses migration issues during a daily press briefing this month.
    Alex Wong / Getty Images
Originally published on March 22, 2021 1:00 pm

President Biden is sending some of his top officials to Mexico and Guatemala this week to discuss the growing numbers of U.S.-bound migrants from Central America, one of the biggest challenges facing the new administration.

Roberta Jacobson, a former ambassador to Mexico during the Obama administration who now serves on Biden's National Security Council, and Juan Gonzalez, the NSC's senior director for the region, will travel to Mexico, a senior administration official told reporters.

"President Biden made clear from Day 1 that he wants to change our immigration system," a senior administration official said. "The previous four years didn't just neglect the immigration system. The previous administration intentionally ... weakened the system into something that was unrecognizable."

The Biden administration is under growing pressure to address the increasing number of migrants arriving at the border, including thousands of children who have been stopped and are being held in detention facilities.

Officials said Jacobson and Gonzalez will meet with Mexican Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard and other officials from Mexico's Foreign Ministry and the National Institute of Migration, which oversees migration within the country.

They will discuss the current migration issue and "a joint development strategy along southern Mexico and in the Northern Triangle" to "explore areas where the United States and Mexico can work together to address the root causes of migration," one of the officials said.

Gonzalez will then be joined by Ricardo Zuniga of the State Department on a trip to Guatemala to meet with President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei and Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo in addition to other economic and security officials. They will also meet with representatives from the private sector and civil society, the officials told reporters.

Juan Gonzalez (right), the National Security Council's senior director for the Western Hemisphere, joins Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a virtual meeting with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February.
Pool/Getty Images

"The only way to sustainably address the root causes of migration is to make sure that you're promoting job creation in places like Guatemala, but also making sure that economic opportunity is something that is widespread, that tackling corruption is central to the economic agenda," another official told reporters.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
President Biden
immigration
Guatemala
Mexico
Roberta Jacobson
Mexico's Foreign Secretary Marcelo Ebrard
Mexico's Foreign Ministry
National Institute of Migration
Ricardo Zuniga
President Alejandro Eduardo Giammattei
Foreign Minister Pedro Brolo

Related Content

Texas Man Arrested With Guns, Ammo Outside Of Vice Presidential Residence

By Mar 18, 2021

A man was arrested Wednesday afternoon near the Naval Observatory and charged with several counts related to weapons and ammunition, according the Washington, D.C., Metropolitan Police Department. The Naval Observatory is the vice presidential residence, though Vice President Harris and her family do not live at the estate yet.

Paul Murray, 31, of San Antonio was first detained by the U.S. Secret Service based on an intelligence bulletin originating from Texas. He was later formally arrested by Washington police. A rifle and ammunition were recovered from his vehicle.

Hundreds Of Migrant Children Held In Border Detention For More Than 10 Days

By Mar 19, 2021

Hundreds of migrant children and teens traveling without their parents have been held in jail-like detention centers at the border for 10 days, and longer, a DHS document obtained by NPR shows.

Under law, minors are only allowed to spend 72 hours in the detention centers, which are run by Customs and Border Protection.

But as of Thursday, more than 500 of the young migrants have spent more than 240 hours in the border facilities, according to the DHS documents.

Spokespersons for CBP and DHS did not immediately respond to a request for comment late on Thursday.