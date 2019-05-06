With A Big Pop Sound And Sticky Turn Of Phrases, The Beths Are Taking Over

The Beths is a rising band in the indie-pop scene, and yes, there is an Elizabeth leading the band! There is also a Jonathan, a Benajmin, and for today's session, a Trystan, for those of you wondering where the harmonies are coming from in this mini-concert.

The members of The Beths were studying jazz at Auckland University when they founded the band in 2015. Since releasing its debut EP, Warm Blood, the group has attracted more attention and praise, including opening up for Death Cab For Cutie and playing SXSW. Last year, The Beths released its full-length debut, Future Me Hates Me.

Despite it's big pop sound on the record, lead singer Liz Stokes can catch you off-guard with a turn of phrase or dig at emotional insecurity with her delivery. You'll hear it all over Future Me Hates Me. Future you will not regret hearing this session though. We get started with a performance of the album's title track. It's The Beths, live on World Cafe.

