In Bowling Green, Not Even An Infectious Disease Expert is Spared From COVID-19

A southern Kentucky physician who has helped shape the local response to the coronavirus has tested positive for COVID-19.

Dr. Rebecca Shadowen, an infectious disease expert at Med Center Health in Bowling Green, released a statement through the health care group saying she tested positive for the virus Tuesday.

She said she doesn’t think she contracted the virus while working at the hospital, but instead came in contact with an elderly family member who was exposed to an infected caregiver.

Dr. Shadowen said her positive test result and the increasing number of COVID-19 cases in Warren County, and other parts of the region, are evidence that the public must practice guidelines about social distancing and personal hygiene.

“I cannot emphasize enough that COVID-19 is now widespread in our communities. As many of our workplaces and businesses reopen, it is critical we all remain diligent in following the guidelines to remain Healthy at Home and Healthy at Work," she said.