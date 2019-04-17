Boy Scouts Remove Ton Of Trash At Land Between The Lakes

Credit Land Between the Lakes via Flickr

Boy Scout troops from three states removed about a ton of trash and litter from the shoreline of Land Between the Lakes at a recent event.

The scouts from western Kentucky, Tennessee and southern Illinois are from the Four Rivers District and performed the clean up Saturday during their annual Conservation Day.

The scouts worked with leaders from the Friends of Land Between the Lakes and the USDA Forest Service to focus clean up on four locations that had been impacted by flooding debris. They cleaned areas around Nickell Branch, Moss Creek, Demumbers Bay and Pisgah Point.

A Friends of Land Between the Lakes release says that this is the sixth year the scouts have done shoreline clean up at the Land Between the Lakes.

