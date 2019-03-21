Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here British Prime Minister Theresa May Asks E.U. Leaders For 'Short Extension' To Brexit By Frank Langfitt • 1 hour ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on March 21, 2019 4:44 pm British Prime Minister Theresa May is in Brussels Thursday, asking E.U. leaders for what she calls a "short extension" to the Brexit process, which is currently due to end next Friday. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.