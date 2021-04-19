Related Program: All Things Considered Bubble Tea Without Boba: Shortage Leaves Many Wondering When Tapioca Will Return By Ari Shapiro, Mary Louise Kelly, Patrick Jarenwattananon & Alejandra Marquez Janse • 2 hours ago Related Program: All Things Considered TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 19, 2021 4:51 pm Without enough workers to unload shipping containers, the pandemic has caused another shortage of products: boba pearls used to make bubble tea. TweetShareGoogle+Email