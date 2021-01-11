Calloway County Health Department Announces COVID Vaccination Update

KY vaccination numbers
Credit Team Kentucky / Kentucky Department for Health and Family Services

The Calloway County Health Department announced in a press release Monday 300 doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine were delivered and will be fully administered by Jan. 15. 

The health department’s release stated the Moderna vaccine is a two-dose process, with 28 days between the doses. In line with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) vaccine rollout phased guidelines, the target populations for the first doses of vaccine are healthcare personnel and first responders. 

The health department also announced its partnership with Murray-Calloway County Hospital, which will help complete each vaccination phase per the guidelines. The hospital introduced an online call-list for individuals to sign-up for vaccination appointments. 

According to the release from the health department, the Kentucky Department of Public Health will determine when the next shipments of vaccine. The next shipments are expected to arrive in the coming weeks, but dates and the number of doses are not known at this time. 

For more specific information about the COVID-19 vaccine in Kentucky visit this site.  

  

