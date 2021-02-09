Calloway Health Dept. Reschedules Regional Mass Vaccination, Citing Weather Concerns

By 25 minutes ago

Credit Calloway County Health Department

The Calloway County Health Department announced today the Feb. 10 Regional Vaccination Site at Murray State University is rescheduled for later this month. A release from the health department cited the potential for freezing rain and ice accumulation as the reason. 

“The decision to reschedule was made in the interest of protecting our patients,” the announcement read in part.

 

The Feb. 10 regional vaccine site at Murray State University CFSB Center is rescheduled for Feb. 17. All patients who had confirmed appointments for the Feb. 10 clinic will be contacted via phone, and their appointment rescheduled for Feb. 17 for the same appointment time.

 

The announcement states future regional vaccination site dates and appointments will be scheduled soon, and the community is encouraged to continue signing up for appointments via the Calloway County Health Department website

Tags: 
Calloway County Health Department
Murray State University
Regional Vaccination Site
CFSB Center
Calloway County Health Department

Related Content

Calloway County Jail Inmates Concerned About COVID-19 Policies, Treatment

By Jan 29, 2021
Rachel Collins / WKMS News

The Calloway County Jail in Murray, Kentucky made it through the first nine months of the pandemic without any confirmed COVID-19 cases, then in December 2020 suffered an outbreak of 30 confirmed cases. Inmates report they’re concerned about how the jail is managing their health.

Beshear Announces Additional Funding For Kentucky Hospitals During COVID-19 Report

By Jan 19, 2021
Screenshot from Gov. Andy Beshear

Governor Andy Beshear in a Tuesday press conference on the coronavirus announced Kentucky hospitals will receive an additional $800 million to $1 billion annually to help advance the quality of care of Medicaid members and to provide a stable financial base for hospitals that plans to extend beyond the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic. 