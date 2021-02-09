Calloway Health Dept. Reschedules Regional Mass Vaccination, Citing Weather Concerns

The Calloway County Health Department announced today the Feb. 10 Regional Vaccination Site at Murray State University is rescheduled for later this month. A release from the health department cited the potential for freezing rain and ice accumulation as the reason.

“The decision to reschedule was made in the interest of protecting our patients,” the announcement read in part.

The Feb. 10 regional vaccine site at Murray State University CFSB Center is rescheduled for Feb. 17. All patients who had confirmed appointments for the Feb. 10 clinic will be contacted via phone, and their appointment rescheduled for Feb. 17 for the same appointment time.

The announcement states future regional vaccination site dates and appointments will be scheduled soon, and the community is encouraged to continue signing up for appointments via the Calloway County Health Department website.