Calloway Health Dept. Schedules Next Round Of Vaccinations

The Calloway County Health Department (CCHD) said the next round of COVID-19 vaccinations at Murray State’s CFSB Center will take place on Sunday, February 21.

In a press release, the CCHD said they will schedule appointments directly from the sign-up list of residents over the age of 70 and others in Phase 1B. They said residents must have a previously confirmed, scheduled appointment in order to be vaccinated on Sunday.

The CCHD said inclement weather this week determined when to schedule the next round of vaccinations.

The health department also advised community members to use caution when travelling to the CFSB Center for their appointments, as Calloway County will likely still be experiencing extremely cold temperatures on Sunday.

The CFSB Center is a Regional Vaccination Site and community members can sign-up for the COVID-19 vaccine on the health department’s website.