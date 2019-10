A once-dead format for music has seemingly back to life this decade. Cassette Store Day has played somewhat of a role in this. The event started in Europe in 2013 and has since then, spread globally. Next Saturday, a record store in Clarksville will host their event.

On Sounds Good, Cory Sharber sat down with the owner of AndVinyl, Tony Shrum, to discuss the event, the cassette's reemergence, and the potential staying power of the medium.

