Chad's Military Says President Killed On Battlefield

By & & Amy Isackson 1 hour ago
Chad's President Idriss Déby, who ruled the country for more than 30 years, is dead. An army spokesman says Déby died after sustaining injuries on the front line of a battle against rebel forces.