Charges Against McCracken Co. HS Principal Dropped, Will Resume Role

McCracken County High School Principal Michael Ceglinski
The McCracken County High School Principal is no longer facing a charge of failure to report child abuse and will resume his role effective immediately.

According to Public Relations Director Jayme Jones, Michael Ceglinski’s charge was dropped on Friday after McCracken County Circuit Court Judge Jeff Hines determined Ceglinski couldn’t be criminally liable. Hines said the case should be dismissed because Ceglinski had not had the opportunity to complete the required investigation.

The investigation looked into text messages between Volunteer Fishing Coach John Parks and a male student. The student said that Parks was “way too touchy” and sent too many text messages to him. The student said it made him uncomfortable.

Parks was arrested back in February for charges of child pornography possession and first degree sexual abuse in a separate investigation.

 

