Chief Justice Unveils Opioid-related Court Initiative

By 3 minutes ago

Credit Anne Kitzman, 123rf stock photo

Kentucky's chief justice has unveiled a statewide initiative to help the judicial system respond to the opioid epidemic that has put a strain on courts.

Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. said Thursday that the effort aims to better equip judges, circuit court clerks and court personnel to deal with the challenges caused by drug addiction.

Minton says the program will help judges as they steer drug offenders into recovery programs. He says the initiative will help provide evidence-based information on best court practices to support treatment of drug addiction.

Kentucky has been hard hit by the wave of addictions to opioid painkillers.

Judges and court officials from across the state attended the announcement at the state Capitol.

Tags: 
opioids
Kentucky

Related Content

Opioid Misuse Brings Increased Number of Older Kentuckians to Emergency Rooms

By Mar 18, 2019
Somsak Sudthangtum / 123rf Stock photo

Much of the effort to confront the opioid crisis in America has focused on young adult and middle-aged populations. But, a new study finds that more older adults, including those in Kentucky, are showing up in emergency rooms because of opioid misuse.