Churchill Downs And Keeneland Break Ground On Oak Grove Racing & Gaming

By 5 minutes ago
  • Taylor Inman / WKMS

Churchill Downs and Keeneland broke ground Tuesday on a $150 million racetrack and entertainment venue in Oak Grove.

The venue will be named ‘Oak Grove Racing and Gaming.’  

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery said the facility fills a void in the industry left by the closure of Thunder Ridge Park in eastern Kentucky.

Flanery said the venue will have up to 1,500 historic horse racing machines. “Those machines are so vital to Kentucky thoroughbred and standardbred industry- especially the standardbred industry, which lost a track a short while ago. Bring those dates back for the standard red racing, strengthening everything that is horse about Kentucky,” he said.

Churchill Downs Racetrack President Kevin Flanery speaks at the groundbreaking ceremony on Tuesday.
Credit Taylor Inman / WKMS

The new facility will be constructed in two phases. The first is expected to be completed by this October and includes a harness race course, overnight stable facility and race-day paddock stable facility.

The second includes 128-room hotel, a 1,200-person grandstand, a 3,000-person amphitheater, a gaming center with the racing machines and an equestrian center with indoor and outdoor arenas. This section of the facility is expected to be open in the first half of 2020.

The project is expected to create 400 full-time and part-time jobs and 800 temporary construction jobs.

“The state-of-the-art facility is sure to bring more people to our city, not just from Kentucky, but from neighboring states and all across the country,” said Oak Grove Mayor Theresa Jarvis. “The significant investment from Churchill Downs and Keeneland gives our community the chance to be part of the culture and heritage associated with horse racing.”

Oak Grove has a population of around 7,000 and is adjacent to Fort Campbell.

Credit Taylor Inman / WKMS
Credit Taylor Inman / WKMS
Credit Taylor Inman / WKMS
Credit Taylor Inman / WKMS

Tags: 
Oak Grove
Churchill Downs
horse racing
keeneland

Related Content

Churchill Downs And Keeneland To Break Ground On Oak Grove Racing Facility

By Apr 8, 2019
Churchill Downs Incorporated

Churchill Downs and Keeneland are breaking ground on Tuesday on a $150 million racetrack and entertainment venue in Oak Grove. 

Nonprofit Opposing West Ky. Racetrack Cites Lack Of Discussion And Legislative Hearings

By Feb 1, 2019
Cory Sharber / WKMS

A nonprofit opposed to expanded gambling in Kentucky cites a lack of public input as a reason to oppose a $150 million dollar horse racing track in Oak Grove.

Commission OKs License For $150M Racetrack In Oak Grove, Creating More Than 400 Jobs

By Nov 20, 2018
Churchill Downs Incorporated

The Kentucky Horse Racing Commission has approved a joint venture between Churchill Downs and Keeneland at a proposed $150 million racetrack and betting parlor near the Kentucky and Tennessee line.