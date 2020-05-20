The City Of Paducah Helps Restaurants Expand Outside Seating To Accommodate Reopening Crowd

The City of Paducah hopes to assist local restaurants in the Market Square area of downtown by allowing an expansion of outdoor seating capacity. The city has provided 25 picnic tables that will be placed along the public parking areas.

Paducah Mayor Brandi Harless said she is thankful to see the reopening of retail and restaurants.

“We can both reduce the spread of COVID-19 and open our economy if we are all thoughtful and stay within public health guidelines,” Harless said. “The City wants to help our local businesses as much as we can during this time.”

Friday at 3 p.m. the east and west sides of Market Square will be closed to traffic until the following Monday at 8 a.m. This will allow various restaurants to expand outdoor dining while adhering to social distancing guidelines. These weekend closures will occur until further notice.

Some Paducah parks will be reopening this weekend under guidelines. The parks include Stuart Nelson Dog Park, Skatepark at Noble Park, and Noble Park Tennis Courts.

Stuart Nelson Dog Park’s hours of operation are daily, 8 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. until 7:30 p.m. Dog owners must wear masks and maintain social distancing. Only one person at a time should enter or exit the gates. The park is limiting the gated area to no more than 10 people at a time.

Skatepark at Noble Park’s hours of operation are daily, 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is a 10 person limit for the park and participants should maintain social distancing. No spectators are allowed inside skatepark fencing. Masks are recommended for spectators.

Noble Park Tennis Courts’ hours of operation are daily, 7 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and 4:30 until 7:30 p.m. Courts 1, 3, 5, 6, and 7 are open for singles play only. Courts 2 and 4 are closed. No spectators are allowed inside court fencing. Social distancing on court and in spectator areas should be maintained. Masks are recommended for spectators.

If people are waiting for entry into any of these parks, they should limit their time in the park to one hour or less.