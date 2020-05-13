Clarksville Police Investigating Homicide, Seeking Information

The Clarksville Police Department is investigating a homicide and seeking anyone with more information.

CPD officers were dispatched at 12:35 a.m. on Wednesday after receiving multiple reports of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found 42-year-old Christopher Young, of Clarksville, with multiple gunshot wounds.

Young was transported to the Tennova Medical Center where he died as a result of injuries.

CPD asks anyone with information to contact the CPD homicide unit by calling 931-648-0656 ext. 5042 or the TIPS line at 931-645-TIPS. Detective Nathan Lee is the lead investigator on the case.