Cloe Shasha Brooks: The Search For Big Ideas

About The Episode

Anyone from anywhere can give a TED Talk. This hour, we're joined by curator Cloe Shasha Brooks, who leads a massive search each year to discover brilliant speakers who often fly under the radar.

About Cloe Shasha Brooks

Cloe Shasha Brooks is TED's Speaker Development Curator. Each year, she oversees TED's Idea Search and a pool of speaker nominations that come in from all over the world. Cloe curates in a variety of fields, with an international focus on culture, social justice, literature, and humor. She works with speakers to develop and write their talks, diving deep into their research to help them communicate their ideas with impact.

Cloe's background is in journalism and cognitive psychology. She has contributed articles to ABC News and Huff Post, and wrote weekly news features for the Middlebury College newspaper for four years. Prior to joining TED in 2011, Cloe graduated magna cum laude from Middlebury College, where she received her bachelor's degree in psychology, and wrote a year-long thesis on designing educational testing to strengthen long-term memory. She was featured as one of Go Magazine's "100 Women We Love" in 2020.

Featured Speakers

Adela Fayehun: Africa Is A Sleeping Giant — I'm Trying To Wake It Up

Through a mixture of comedy and biting critique, Nigerian YouTuber Adeola Fayehun delivers swift criticism of the shortcomings of Africa's leaders — and the way the rest of the world views Africa.

Rayma Suprani: Dictators Hate Political Cartoons — So I Keep Drawing Them

Cartoonist Rayma Suprani was exiled from her homeland, Venezuela, for publishing work critical of the government. Political cartoons, she says, are a vital test of a democracy's health.

Jeremy Brewer: A Strategy For Supporting And Listening To Others

As a police officer, Jeremy Brewer often has to tell people that a loved one has died. In those moments, he says, it's important to listen to what that person needs — instead of trying to "fix it."

Yvonne van Amerongen: The "Dementia Village" That's Redefining Elder Care

Dementia care centers tend to be joyless, sterile places. Yvonne van Amerongen decided to change that by creating a "dementia village" that provides a cozy, comfortable, and social home for patients.

Elizabeth "Zibi" Turtle: What Saturn's Most Mysterious Moon Could Teach Us About The Origins Of Life

Planetary scientist Zibi Turtle leads the Dragonfly project, which will land on Saturn's moon Titan in 2034. This, she says, could answer questions about the origins of life on Earth — and elsewhere.

