Committee To Find Next Head Of Southern Illinois University

A 27-person committee has been formed to find the next president of Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

SIU has been without a president since Randy Dunn resigned in July amid controversy over improper hires. Dunn also came under fire for a proposed shift of funding between the Carbondale and Edwardsville campuses.

An executive search firm, Witt/Kieffer, will be paid $100,000 to $150,000 help advertise the job.

SIU Board of Trustees chairman J. Phil Gilbert says he doesn't expect the search for a new president will be easy, nor will the committee find the perfect person. However, Gilbert says the search committee will get as close to perfection as possible.

Gilbert says the goal is to have a list of 10 to 12 candidates by September and to have a new president by the end of the year.

