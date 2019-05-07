Commonwealth’s Attorney Responds To Gabe Parker Trial Venue Change Request

  • Accused Marshall County High School shooter Gabe Parker and defense attorney Tom Griffiths at a December hearing.
    DAVE THOMPSON / POOL PHOTO

Commonwealth’s Attorney Dennis Foust wants to keep the trial of the teenager accused in the Marshall County High School shooting as close to home as possible.

Foust suggested in his response to a petition by Gabe Parker’s lawyers requesting a venue change that the trial be potentially moved to Christian County. He said the location has a large enough jury pool that is outside of media coverage from WPSD-TV in Paducah.

Foust said Christian County offers the same amenities like hotel space as Warren County or Daviess County, but is more convenient for people going to the trial- including doctors from Vanderbilt University in Nashville.

Foust agrees that a change of venue is necessary for the trial. But he requested the change of venue motion be denied because the petition is not in compliance with a KRS statute that said the petition must be verified by the defendant.

Foust suggested the court choose the most convenient venue.

The petition by the defense said the charges generated “a great deal of publicity” in media coverage. It also claims local jurors would be biased due to the community’s singular high school, its proximity to another school shooting 20 years ago and a local rally last year involving the NRA.

Foust argued against many of these points in his response. He said Marshall County has two high schools. Marshall County High School is the county’s only public high school. Christian Fellowship is a private, faith-based school located adjacent to Marshall County High School.

Foust also said the rally involving the NRA is irrelevant to the case and said the defense was “inaccurate   insofar as the defendant claimed that protestors for and against the NRA and Oliver North clashed on the streets of Murray.”

Parker is charged with multiple counts of murder and assault.

The venue change hearing is on May 17. Parker’s trial is scheduled for June 2020.

Commonwealth's Response To Change Of Venue Request by Taylor Inman on Scribd

