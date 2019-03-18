Company Given $50,000 Penalty For Ethics Violations

A company with a long-running contract to manage Kentucky's workers' compensation claims has been assessed a $50,000 penalty by the state's Executive Branch Ethics Commission.

The commission said Monday that Cannon Cochran Management Services Inc. agreed to not contest 14 counts of violating Kentucky's executive branch ethics code.

A CCMSI executive testified at the bribery trial of former Democratic lobbyist James Sullivan.

The executive said the amount paid Sullivan's consulting firm depended on whether the company won a state contract.

State law bans lobbyists from being paid in this way.

The commission assessed a $15,000 penalty against Sullivan, who agreed to not contest 20 counts of violating the ethics code.

Sullivan was convicted in federal court of bribing a top official in the Kentucky attorney general's office and was sentenced to more than 2 ½ years in prison.

Kentucky Executive Branch Ethics Commission
Cannon Cochran Management Services Inc

