Congressman Comer: Mueller Report "A Dud" And Trump "100 Percent Exonerated"

Kentucky Congressman James Comer, a Republican, said the recently-released Mueller report is “a dud” and President Trump is “one hundred percent exonerated.”

"I can say with confidence that Donald Trump is innocent in his dealings with Russia so I think we need to move forward and focus on the issues that the American people care about,” he said.

“I don’t think there’s anything a legislative committee in Washington can unearth that Robert Mueller and the full force of the Department of Justice couldn’t,” he said.

“So if the Democrats in the House want to continue down that road they will at their own peril. I think the American people are fed up with this talk of impeachment. They want Congress to roll up their sleeves and tackle the issues that they care about.”

Comer serves on the Committee on Oversight and Reform.

He described what he said was “a bad week for the Democrats in Washington” because they had gone “all in” on Trump colluding with Russia. He said Democrats are now “tripling down” on impeachment and hearings. He said House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is “scared to death” if the conversation does not involve Donald Trump, because they’ll then have to vote on “forms of socialism” like the ‘Green New Deal’ and ‘Medicare For All.’

President Trump and members of his administration say the more than 400 page report from Special counsel Robert Mueller exonerates him.

The report, however, clearly states that is not the case. Mueller wrote, “Accordingly, while this report does not conclude that the President committed a crime, it also does not exonerate him.” He also wrote, “If we had confidence after a thorough investigation of the facts that the President clearly did not commit obstruction of justice, we would so state. Based on the facts and the applicable legal standards, however, we are unable to reach that judgment.”

The report identifies several instances of possible obstruction and appears to leave the determination up to Congress.

On the parts of the report that involve Russian hacking, Comer said Russia is “a bad actor.” He said the problems with Russia appear to stem from when Obama was president and said his administration has some questions to answer. He also said the U.S. should ‘beef up’ cybersecurity.

Comer made his remarks at a McCracken County Republican Party candidate forum Friday night. He was the keynote speaker.