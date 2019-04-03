Consensus First-Team All American Ja Morant Expected To Enter NBA Draft

Multiple sports media outlets are speculating Ja Morant will announce his intentions to enter the NBA Draft at a press conference Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the CFSB Center.

Murray State sophomore guard Morant was named this week a consensus All-American for his efforts during the 2018-2019 season.

Morant is the third consensus All-American in OVC history and the fourth Racer to be named an All-American in the last eight years.

Morant became the first player to average 20 points and 10 assists in a season. He was also named the OVC Player of the Year and helped lead his team to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.