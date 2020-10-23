Coronavirus Vaccine Expected As Soon As Early Next Year, Says Scientist Working With Pfizer

President Trump said during Thursday night’s debate that a coronavirus vaccine is “going to be announced within weeks.” Infectious disease experts and scientists working on vaccines for COVID-19 place the date of widespread distribution closer to the middle of 2021.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with Onyema Ogbuagu, principal investigator for the trials. He’s also an associate professor of medicine at Yale University.

