Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here Could The Release Of The Mueller Report Change President Trump's Narrative? By editor • 2 hours ago Related Programs: All Things ConsideredLive From Here TweetShareGoogle+Email Listen Listening... / Originally published on April 15, 2019 5:06 pm NPR's Audie Cornish speaks with New Yorker staff writer Susan Glasser, about how President Trump has bounced back up in the polls since the release of the summary of the Mueller report. TweetShareGoogle+EmailView the discussion thread.