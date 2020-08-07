Court To Hear Arguments Next Month In Case Over COVID Rules

By 13 minutes ago

Credit Governor Andy Beshear

Kentucky’s highest court will hear oral arguments next month in the legal showdown over Gov. Andy Beshear’s COVID-19 emergency orders. 

The state Supreme Court on Friday scheduled arguments for Sept. 17. The case pits the Democratic governor against the Republican attorney general, Daniel Cameron.

Cameron contends the governor overstepped his constitutional authority with the orders. Last month, the Supreme Court halted attempts to block Beshear’s executive actions pending its own review.

On Thursday, the governor extended his mandate that most Kentuckians wear masks in public for another 30 days.

That order and others by Beshear are being challenged by Cameron.

AG Daniel Cameron

AG Cameron Asks Court To Nullify Kentucky Coronavirus Restrictions

By Jul 16, 2020
Kyeland Jackson / WFPL

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron has filed a motion to suspend executive orders designed to protect the public from the global pandemic currently ravaging the country, and on the rise in the Commonwealth.

State Supreme Court Blocks Efforts To Suspend COVID-19 Rules

By Jul 17, 2020
Daniel Jay Cameron via Facebook

Kentucky's highest court on Friday blocked lower courts from suspending the governor's emergency orders related to the coronavirus pandemic pending its own review.

Felony Charge Against Breonna Taylor Protesters Dropped

By Jul 17, 2020
screenshot / WFPL

A prosecutor is dropping a felony charge against dozens of protesters who gathered at the Kentucky Attorney General’s home to demand justice in Breonna Taylor’s death. 