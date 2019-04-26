The Cranberries' Last Album Celebrates The Life Of Dolores O'Riordan

The Cranberries were one of the most successful groups to emerge from Ireland. The members, Dolores O'Riordan as lead vocalist, guitarist Noel Hogan, bassist Mike Hogan and drummer Fergal Lawler, were in the studio working on what is now their final studio album when volcalist, O'Riordan died suddenly in January 2018. The band, with the blessing of the O'Riordan family, completed the record as a testament to the work of all members.

"You know, she had been recently divorced and she had, you know, been diagnosed with bipolar," Noel Hogan, co-founder of The Cranberries, says. "It just seemed very unfair that when somebody has been through all of this and then had come out the other side, that something like this would happen them. And that's why I think we are really happy that we finished this album for her."

Noel Hogan and Fergal Lawler are my guests in this session. We will talk about why The Cranberries' music resonated so strongly with fans and celebrate the life of Dolores. That and more in the player.

