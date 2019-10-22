Data Center Lets Kentuckians Track Higher Education System

The Council on Postsecondary Education says the public launch of a comprehensive data center will enable Kentuckians to track progress in the state's higher education system.

Officials say the CPE data center features 17 interactive tools that track campus and state progress on key metrics. The information is available at http://cpe.ky.gov/data/

They say performance on the metrics will help guide policy decisions toward CPE's goal of having 60% of Kentuckians with a quality degree or credential by 2030.

The dashboards cover a range of higher education metrics, including:

—Academic program inventory.

—Degrees and credentials awarded.

—Diversity, equity and inclusion enrollment, retention and graduation rates.

—Dual credit student counts, hours earned and by location.

—Enrollment by fall semesters.

—Enrollment and graduate counts by majors.

—Financial aid by institution.

—Graduation rates.

