Debris Falls From The Sky Near Denver After Flight Suffers Engine Failure

By 33 minutes ago
  • Debris is scattered in the front yard of a house in Broomfield, Colo., Saturday. A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday.
    Debris is scattered in the front yard of a house in Broomfield, Colo., Saturday. A commercial airliner dropped debris in Colorado neighborhoods during an emergency landing Saturday.
    Broomfield Police Department via AP
Originally published on February 20, 2021 5:42 pm

A United Airlines flight bound for Honolulu, Hawaii was forced to make an emergency landing at Denver's international airport on Saturday afternoon after experiencing an engine failure shortly after takeoff.

Images circulating on social media appeared to show aircraft debris landing in several locations across the Denver metro area.

No injuries have been reported.

"United flight 328 experienced an engine failure and safely returned to Denver," United Airlines spokesperson David Gonzalez said Saturday evening. "We are in contact with the FAA, NTSB and local law enforcement. The NTSB is investigating and has directed that any persons with debris from this event contact their local law enforcement agency. All passengers and crew have deplaned and been transported back to the terminal in DEN. We are now working to get our customers on a new flight to Honolulu in the next few hours."

The engine failure was on the right engine of the twin-engine Boeing 777 aircraft. The plane landed safely at the Denver airport at 1:29 p.m. MT, according to website FlightAware.

There were 231 passengers and 10 crew members on board.

The Broomfield Police Department posted images of what appears to be part of an airplane engine cover crashing into the front yard of a home.

Other images show debris scattered across a soccer field in Broomfield, which is located north of Denver.

The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board have launched an investigation into the incident, according to an FAA statement.

A video said to be recorded by a passenger inside the crippled aircraft appears to show the mangled right engine of Flight 328.

Earlier in the day, another United Airlines flight was forced to make an emergency landing in New Orleans due to a mechanical problem.

"United flight 1832 from Cancun (CUN) to Houston's George Bush Intercontinental (IAH) diverted to New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International (MSY) after experiencing a mechanical issue," the airline said in a statement.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
United Airlines
Honolulu
hawaii
new orleans
Houston's George Bush Intercontinental
New Orleans' Louis Armstrong International
Federal Aviation Administration
FAA
National Transportation Safety Board
Denver
Colorado
David Gonzalez
United flight 328
engine failure

Related Content

No More Emotional Support Peacocks As Feds Crack Down On Service Animals On Planes

By Dec 8, 2020

The days of bringing your emotional support cat, pig or even a miniature horse on a plane may soon be coming to an end. The federal government is enacting a new rule restricting the types of service animals allowed on commercial airline flights, allowing only dogs that meet specific training criteria.

Hawaii's Kilauea Volcano Erupts On Big Island

By Dec 21, 2020

Kilauea volcano erupted overnight for the first time in more than two years, placing Hawaii's Big Island on a red alert Monday morning.

The Hawaiian Volcano Observatory said the situation is "rapidly evolving." It's unclear what, if any, damage has occurred so far.

The eruption began late Sunday within the volcano's Halemaumau crater, at the summit of Kilauea. The HVO said it detected a "glow" within the crater at about 9:30 p.m. local time.

Hawaii Reboots Depression-Era Conservation Corps Using Pandemic Assistance Funds

By Dec 22, 2020

The whine of chainsaws and rumble of wood chippers are echoing around the shores of Pearl Harbor.

Work crews are clearing an invasive species of mangrove from the shoreline and coastal streams that empty into Hawaii's most famous body of water.

"Pearl Harbor is being choked out by red mangrove," says Amanda Millin, a field crew manager overseeing a team of five.

Millin notes that in most tropical ecosystems, mangroves provide a variety of environmental benefits, including sequestering carbon, controlling erosion control and fostering biodiversity.

American Airlines Reverses Policy That Imposed Weight Limit On Wheelchairs

By Nov 23, 2020

American Airlines has reversed a policy that meant some people who use heavy wheelchairs could no longer fly on certain small regional jets.

The recent policy banned wheelchairs weighing more than 300 pounds from some of its smaller jets. Many power wheelchairs, with batteries and motors, weigh more than that.

Senate Says No To $15 Minimum Wage For Now, But Democrats Vow To Push On

By , & Feb 5, 2021

President Biden's push for a $15 federal minimum wage appears to be on hold for now.

As part of a marathon session of voting on amendments to Biden's $1.9 trillion coronavirus relief package, the Senate late Thursday approved by voice vote a measure prohibiting an increase of the federal minimum wage during the global pandemic.