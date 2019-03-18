Discovery Park of America To Host Tourism Summit For Northwest Tennessee

The Discovery Park of America and Obion County Chamber of Commerce are hosting a summit to boost tourism in Tennessee’s Reelfoot Lake Region.

The Northwest Tennessee Tourism Summit is at Discovery Park of America on March 26. DPA Marketing Director Mary Nita Bondurant said summit sessions aim to help business, company and city managers work together to increase visitors and revenue. She said CEO Scott Williams wants the summit to unify regional businesses.

“He just really likes to focus on regional tourism and how we can all work together to help each other,” Bondurant said. “Especially when it comes to getting tour buses to stop in the area.”

Tennessee Department of Tourist Development Commissioner Mark Ezell is the keynote speaker. He was appointed in December. Bondurant said DPA planned the summit, in part, to bring Ezell to west Tennessee.