Discovery Park Of America Rebrands Cafe To Honor Local Photography Legends

Discovery Park of America in Union City, Tennessee, has rebranded its café to honor local photography legends of the 1920s.

Park officials say “Sabin’s Café” features the work of Verne and Noni Sabin, who captured photos of local life and Reelfoot Lake 100 years ago.

Their photos include sunsets amongst cypress trees, fishermen and vegetation.

The couple ran a photography business in Union City from 1919 to 1924. They later moved to Texas. Both died in the 1970s.

Their daughter donated much of their work to the Tennessee State Library and Archives.

Work that had been on display in the former Obion County-Union City Museum is now included in the Discovery Park’s Reelfoot Room.