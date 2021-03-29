Dozens Of Kentucky Communities Receive Funding For Community Recreation Projects

Gov. Andy Beshear’s Office in a release Monday announced 41 recreation projects throughout the commonwealth will receive federal funding for renovations and upgrades, totaling $4.3 million from the Land and Water Conservation Fund (LWCF).

Some communities receiving funding in western Kentucky include Benton, Drakesboro, Hopkinsville, Kuttawa, Murray/Calloway County, and Nortonville, as well as Carlisle, Christian, Livingston, Todd, and Trigg counties. Gifts will be allocated to parks in these communities in amounts ranging from $12,995 to the largest grant of $250,000.

Benton, Kentucky will use $12,995 to construct two new pavilions at H. H. Lovett Park. Additionally, Todd County received $250,000 to buy a vacant industrial property from the City of Elkton to create a regulation-size soccer field complete with a concessions stand and restroom facility, lighting, fencing and a parking lot,” according to the release.

“They provide safe spaces for exercise, community-building and leisure, which are all important factors in ensuring Kentuckians are healthy and happy. Ultimately, parks and recreation spaces are a critical piece in building a better Kentucky for every family,” Beshear said in a statement.

The release states the LWCF is a federal program intended to protect natural areas and to support recreation projects including baseball fields, hiking trails, and fishing and boating facilities. To receive funding, each applicant has to go through a federal review and receive approval from the National Park Service.