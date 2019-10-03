Drought Conditions Declared Across Kentucky

The majority of Kentucky counties are in a Level 2 drought, while the rest of the counties are in a less severe Level 1 drought.
The long hot, dry spell is pushing parts of Kentucky into more severe drought conditions.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the state’s drought mitigation team have issued a Level 2 drought declaration for 78 cunties, stretching from Union in the west to Pike in the east.

Some of the other counties under Level 2 drought conditions include Barren, Daviess, Hardin, Jefferson, and Pulaski.

The impacted counties face potential agricultural losses, diminished stream flows and the increased possibility of wildfires.

If drought conditions continue, water restrictions may be put in place.

In addition, a Level 1 drought declaration has been issued for 42 counties, with similar but less severe implications for agriculture and wildfires. 

Kentucky farmers have been dealing with nature’s unpredictable extremes. Unusually wet conditions earlier this year delayed some planting, and now the long, dry spell may affect some of those late-planted crops.