Drought Conditions Declared Across Kentucky

The long hot, dry spell is pushing parts of Kentucky into more severe drought conditions.

The Kentucky Energy and Environment Cabinet and the state’s drought mitigation team have issued a Level 2 drought declaration for 78 cunties, stretching from Union in the west to Pike in the east.

Some of the other counties under Level 2 drought conditions include Barren, Daviess, Hardin, Jefferson, and Pulaski.

The impacted counties face potential agricultural losses, diminished stream flows and the increased possibility of wildfires.

If drought conditions continue, water restrictions may be put in place.

In addition, a Level 1 drought declaration has been issued for 42 counties, with similar but less severe implications for agriculture and wildfires.