Eagle Watching Tours Offered At 3 Kentucky Parks

The Kentucky Tourism, Arts and Heritage Cabinet has announced the dates for this year's Eagle Watch Weekends at state parks.

A statement from the agency says tours will be offered Jan. 24-25 at Lake Barkley State Resort Park, Jan. 31-Feb. 2 at Kenlake State Resort Park and Feb. 7-9 at Kentucky Dam Village State Resort Park.

Tours offer participants a chance to see bald eagles looking for food around major lakes in western Kentucky. Each park is offering overnight packages that include tour tickets and lodging.