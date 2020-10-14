Early Voting Kicks Off Wednesday In Tennessee

Early voting has started in Tennessee for the Nov. 3 election. Wednesday marks the first day of Tennessee's in-person early voting period, which runs Monday through Saturday until Thursday, Oct. 29.

Voters can find information about early voting and Election Day voting locations by using the GoVoteTN app or by going on GoVoteTN.com.

Tennesseans will need to bring a valid photo identification to vote, though it doesn't have to be current. This includes a driver's license, a photo ID issued by the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security or a passport. College student IDs are not acceptable.

The voter registration deadline for the general election has passed.