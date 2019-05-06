EKU Aviation Maintenance Training Program Unveiled

The Central Kentucky Regional Airport is one of four in the Commonwealth that will benefit from federal grant money to support aircraft maintenance training.

Federal and state officials made their first stop Monday at the Madison County airstrip.

Fixed Base Operations Manager Jason Bonham said the grants support the Eastern Kentucky University Appalachian Aviation Maintenance Technician Training Program. “It’s a non-degree program. So, they’re going to basically be able to come in and go to one of these programs and get their A and P certificate and there’s a lot of jobs. They can get hired immediately,” said Bonham.

Bonham said there’s projected to be a large demand for pilots and aircraft maintenance workers for years and years.

Bonham said a $60,000 three year grant will go to establish a classroom and maintenance training lab plus pay for instruction at the Madison County facility.

Other announcements came at airports in Hazard, London, and Debord. Classroom instruction is scheduled to start in January.