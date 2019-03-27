Enrollment Period Extended For Crisis Component Of LIHEAP

By 6 minutes ago
  • HTTPS://LIHEAP.DPW.STATE.PA.US/

The deadline is extended for low-income Purchase area residents to enroll for funding to help pay heating bills. 

Crisis funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program- or LIHEAP is extended through April 30 or until funds run out.

Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and must have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company. Applicants can also be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel, such as propane.

People can apply at a local LIHEAP outreach office.

Tags: 
LIHEAP

Related Content

West Ky. Program That Helps Low Income Families With Home Heating Taking Applications

By Nov 8, 2018
HTTPS://LIHEAP.DPW.STATE.PA.US/

A west Kentucky program subsidizing funds to help low income homes pay for high heating costs is collecting applications.