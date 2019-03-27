Enrollment Period Extended For Crisis Component Of LIHEAP

The deadline is extended for low-income Purchase area residents to enroll for funding to help pay heating bills.

Crisis funding through the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program- or LIHEAP is extended through April 30 or until funds run out.

Applicants must meet income eligibility requirements and must have received a “disconnect” notice from their utility company. Applicants can also be within four days of running out of a non-metered fuel, such as propane.

People can apply at a local LIHEAP outreach office.