Facebook To Build $800M Tennessee Data Center With 100 Jobs

Facebook plans to build an $800 million data center in Tennessee that is expected to employ about 100 people.

The state Department of Economic and Community Development announced Wednesday that construction has just begun on Facebook's 982,000-square-foot facility in Gallatin. The center will house various types of workers, including technical operations, electricians, logistics staff and security.

The announcement follows three years of recruitment by state and local economic development officials and the Tennessee Valley Authority. Facebook will join Beretta USA, Gap and SERVPRO at the Gallatin Industrial Park.

Facebook has already reached a deal with TVA to bring 220 megawatts of new solar energy to the Tennessee Valley.