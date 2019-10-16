Family Of Lyon County Toddler Swept Away At Tennessee Park Files Lawsuit

The Lyon County family of a 2-year-old who was washed away by floodwaters at a Tennessee state park has filed a lawsuit against the state.

Steven Pierce of Eddyville died after he and his father were swept away in a flash flood at Cummins Falls State Park in June. News outlets report the lawsuit filed this week argues a "series of human errors" contributed to his death.

The suit also says greater safety measures should have been in place and that the park shouldn't have been open at all with rain in the forecast. The lawsuit accuses rangers of misdirecting the father, Curtis Pierce, by telling him to continue along a trail instead of finding higher ground. The father was able to be saved. Tennessee's Environment and Conservation Department declined to comment.