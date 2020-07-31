Fauci 'Optimistic' Americans Will Get Coronavirus Vaccine Next Year

By 25 minutes ago
  • Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a House subcommittee hearing on Friday.
    Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a House subcommittee hearing on Friday.
    Kevin Dietsch / AP
Originally published on July 31, 2020 12:33 pm

A coronavirus vaccine could be ready for distribution by the end of the year, and distributed to Americans in 2021, the nation's top infectious disease specialist told lawmakers Friday.

While it typically takes years to develop vaccines, new technologies, the lack of bureaucratic red tape, and the human body's robust immune response to COVID-19 have hastened the process, Dr. Anthony Fauci said.

"From everything we've seen now — in the animal data, as well as the human data — we feel cautiously optimistic that we will have a vaccine by the end of this year and as we go into 2021," said Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases. "I don't think it's dreaming."

In contrast to the decades-long search for an HIV vaccine, COVID-19 is more likely to respond to a vaccine, Fauci said. HIV vaccine development has been so difficult because the body doesn't make a strong immune response to that virus, he explained. With COVID-19, the immune response is much stronger.

The administration is preparing for wide distribution, with the hope that the current vaccine candidate will prove effective in Phase 3 trials, Fauci said. Fauci said the administration is taking "financial risk" to prepare for distribution once the vaccine is shown to be safe and effective.

The Department of Defense and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would work together to distribute a vaccine to Americans in phases. Government committees will determine who needs the vaccine first, Fauci said. That will likely include essential workers and people at greater risk.

The Food and Drug Administration would still need to grant final approval before any vaccine is administered to the public.

Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.
Tags: 
coronavirus
Dr. Anthony Fauci
National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases
Department of Defense
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention
Food and Drug Administration
vaccine

Related Content

Calloway Public Health Director Resigns, Board of Health Appoints Interim

By 29 minutes ago
WKMS file photo

The Calloway County Health Department will be under new leadership effective Aug. 10 following the recent resignation of Public Health Director Amy Ferguson.

Philadelphia Phillies Put Brakes On Home Games After Coronavirus Cases

By Tom Goldman 6 hours ago

Updated at 6:40 p.m.

A week after Major League Baseball's pandemic-shortened regular season began, another team is altering its schedule because of positive test results for the coronavirus.

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Thursday they've shut down their ballpark and an upcoming series of games has been postponed. The Phillies were the last team to play the Miami Marlins before the Marlins paused their schedule this week due to a coronavirus outbreak.

Now the Phillies are dealing with the virus.

What Are Parents Doing For Child Care? Here Are 3 Options (With Trade-Offs)

By 6 hours ago

Kirk Gallegos is a single father of four. He works construction in Barstow, Calif. Prudence Carter is a single mother of one. She's the dean of the Graduate School of Education at the University of California, Berkeley.

Both of them share the same problem with tens of millions of other parents around the country: Their public schools aren't operating full time in-person this fall. And the rest of the child care system, which had been stretched even before the pandemic, is itself under pressure.

U.S. Hits 4 Million Cases Of Coronavirus — Adding A Million New Cases In Just 15 Days

By Jul 23, 2020

Updated at 4:52 p.m. ET

Another day, another mind-boggling milestone: 4 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus. The U.S. hit the 3 million mark just 15 days ago.

That's according to a tracker from Johns Hopkins University.