FBI: Marshall Co. Man Accused Of Dragging Officer Down U.S. Capitol Stairs Into Rioters

A federal criminal complaint accuses a Marshall County man of dragging a law enforcement officer down the steps of the U.S.Capitol, leading to the officer being kicked, beaten with poles, and stomped on during the Jan. 6 riot and insurrection.

FBI officials arrested Clayton Ray Mullins of Benton, Kentucky, on Tuesday. He faces several charges including assaulting, resisting, and impeding certain officers. A previous FBI statement said Mullins was to make his initial appearance in federal court Wednesday. WKMS News was unable to confirm what took place during that appearance.

The complaint was accessed via the Program on Extremism at George Washington University, which maintains a database of federal complaints, indictments, and other relevant documents of those arrested so far in connection with the Jan. 6 riot.

A federal complaint filed Feb. 13 by an unnamed special FBI agent states the agent was investigating the assault of an officer of the Washington D.C. Metropolitan Police Department known as “A.W.” The officer stated in an interview that he was pulled into the crowd and beaten with poles, was kicked and stomped on, had his gas mask, cell phone, and baton stripped from him, and was maced at one point.

According to the complaint, an individual stepped in, preventing A.W. from being assaulted further and allowing the officer to retreat back into a tunnel at the U.S. Capitol building. A.W. then realized his head was bleeding and was taken to the hospital, where his wound required two staples to close.

The complaint states Mullins was seen, and subsequently identified, in various social media videos and pictures participating in the assault of A.W. The hashtag #slickback trended on social media in connection to Mullins, in reference to Mullins’ slicked back hairstyle.

In one Youtube video, Mullins is seen making several attempts to grab A.W.’s foot, then violently pulling once he secured his grip, then dragged A.W. down the stairs.

“[The special agent] observed the image below of A.W. wearing a full MPD-issued uniform and neon jacket as MULLINS grabbed his leg. In the video, at least one other officer makes multiple attempts to pull A.W. away from MULLINS, essentially engaging in a battle of tug of war,” the complaint states, in reference to body camera footage.

The complaint goes on to state that a lead around Jan. 25 led the special agent to the driver’s license for Mullins, which was used to identify a bank account Mullins had at F.N.B. Bank. Around Feb. 5, investigators interviewed a bank employee who had a decades-long relationship with Mullins at the bank, identifying Mullins in a photo.

The employee also mentioned to investigators Mullins had been in the bank lobby on Feb. 4, which was confirmed by investigators via surveillance footage.