Federal Court To Consider Lawsuit Challenging Illinois Stay-At-Home Order

A lawsuit challenging the validity of Illinois’ stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus has been transferred from state court to federal court.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office stated in its court filing that it was moving the case from state court because it involves U.S. constitutional rights of free religion and due process.

The lawsuit was brought by state Rep. Darren Bailey, Clay County Judge Michael McHaney previously ruled Bailey was not bound by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order shutting down most businesses and churches.

Bailey is attempting to broaden the ruling to make the order invalid for all Illinois residents.