Federal Court To Consider Lawsuit Challenging Illinois Stay-At-Home Order

By Associated Press 11 minutes ago

Everett McKinley Dirksen United States Courthouse in Chicago, Illinois
Credit Ken Lund / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

A lawsuit challenging the validity of Illinois’ stay-at-home order to stem the spread of the coronavirus has been transferred from state court to federal court.

Attorney General Kwame Raoul’s office stated in its court filing that it was moving the case from state court because it involves U.S. constitutional rights of free religion and due process.

 

The lawsuit was brought by state Rep. Darren Bailey, Clay County Judge Michael McHaney previously ruled Bailey was not bound by Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s order shutting down most businesses and churches.

 

Bailey is attempting to broaden the ruling to make the order invalid for all Illinois residents.

 

Tags: 
coronavirus
Lawsuit
illinois
stay-at-home order
Federal Court
Attorney General Kwame Raoul
U.S. constitutional rights
free religion
due process
Rep. Darren Bailey
Clay County Judge Michael McHaney
Gov. J.B. Pritzker

