Federal Grant To Help Veterans Pursue Agriculture Careers

By 1 hour ago

Credit Niyazz, 123rf stock photo

Officials say a federal grant is being used to help establish and improve farming opportunities for veterans. 

The Kentucky Department of Agriculture says the $746,567 grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture will be administered by the state agency and several partners.

Officials say funding will be used to provide education, training and networking, that will prepare veterans for agriculture-related careers. Kentucky Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles says the program will benefit veterans and the state.

