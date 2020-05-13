FEMA Funds Coming To Kentucky For Hunger And Homelessness Assistance

Nearly $5 million in federal funding is coming to Kentucky to help address hunger and homelessness issues during this period of coronavirus. The dollars come to the Commonwealth from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

The support from FEMA’S Emergency Food and Shelter Program goes to non-profits assisting residents who are experiencing hunger and homelessness. Kentucky jurisdictions will receive $1.7 million for fiscal year 2019 and then $3.1 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.

FEMA officials say the federal dollars can supplement programs offering meals, groceries or food boxes, residential shelters, rent payments, or utilities.