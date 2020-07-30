Ferry Between Kentucky, Missouri Likely Closed Until Friday

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says repairs on a ferry between Kentucky and Missouri are nearing completion, and the service will likely remain closed until sometime Friday.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry in western Kentucky needed engine repairs and is awaiting tests on the engines by a factory representative. The tests were expected to be finished sometime Friday morning.

The ferry connects Kentucky 1354 at Hickman with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri. Missouri and Kentucky are the only border states that aren't directly connected by a road or bridge. The ferry is the only direct route between the two states.