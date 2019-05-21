Related Programs: 
All Things Considered
Live From Here

Floods That Hit The Midwest In March Continue To Affect The Farm Economy

By Allison Mollenkamp 1 hour ago
Originally published on May 21, 2019 4:02 pm

Midwest Farmers are still cleaning up from record floods in March. The work may delay or even prevent planting for some, which will have ripple effects throughout the U.S. agriculture sector.